Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Forced to make emergency landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar spends night at far-flung Uttarakhand village

The helicopter took off on Thursday morning once the weather cleared and reached the Munsyari Tehsil headquarters safely, sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 06:46 IST
India NewsUttarakhandCECRajiv KumarTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us