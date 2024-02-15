Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxation after 7 days in epicentre Banbhoolpura

Haldwani: The administration announced curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday, seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa.

According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh the curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area.

In the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.