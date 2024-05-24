Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

The helicopter landed a few metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 07:45 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 07:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Dehradun: A helicopter with seven people, including pilgrims, on board made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after developing a technical snag early on Friday.

The helicopter landed a few metres from the helipad at the Himalayan temple, an official said.

It was carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot. Everyone is safe, he said.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath early on Friday.

It developed a technical snag in its rear motor, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing a few metres from the helipad in Kedarnath, he said citing preliminary reports.

The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said.

Everyone is safe and the pilgrims have even returned after having "darshan" at the temple, he added.

The incident occurred around 7 am and further investigations are underway, Gaharwar said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2024, 07:45 IST
India NewsUttarakhandKedarnath

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT