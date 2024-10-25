Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Hindu outfit protests demanding demolition of mosque in Uttarkashi, 27 hurt in police lathi-charge

Markets remained closed in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi and Joshiyada in support of the ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 00:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 00:20 IST
India NewsUttarkashiUttrakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us