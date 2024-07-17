Hindutva mob attacks Christian prayer meet in Dehradun, vandalises crucifix: Report

The co-founder of AltNews Mohammed Zubair on Tuesday shared on the social media some videos saying that a Hindutva mob attacked a Christian prayer meet which was going on in a house in Dehradun.

One of the videos showed a group of activists barging into the house and assaulting people including the women present in there.

He wrote, "Hindutva mob attacks Christian prayer meet in Dehradun. A group of Hindutva 'activists' barged into the house and assaulted people including women present inside."