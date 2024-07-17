Hindutva mob attacks Christian prayer meet in Dehradun, vandalises crucifix: Report

The co-founder of AltNews Mohammed Zubair on Tuesday shared on the social media some videos saying that a Hindutva mob attacked a Christian prayer meet which was going on in a house in Dehradun.
One of the videos showed a group of activists barging into the house and assaulting people including the women present in there.
He wrote, "Hindutva mob attacks Christian prayer meet in Dehradun. A group of Hindutva 'activists' barged into the house and assaulted people including women present inside."
The video shows a group forcefully entering and destroying the crucifix inside the prayer room and the bedroom.
The group is seen making insulting remarks against the Christian faith and accused the people present in the room of 'forced conversions'.
The post read, "Forcefully entered inside the house and vandalised a Christian cross, prayer room and bedroom, made derogatory remarks against the Christian faith, and accused all of them of forced conversions."
It has been alleged that one of the members leading the mob, Devendra Dobhal has claimed that he is an ex-army personnel and an RSS member.
In the ongoing threads to the X post, Zubair wrote, "One of the accused who led the mob, Devendra Dobhal claims to be a former army man and RSS member on his Facebook profile."
The SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh has clarified that no religious conversions were taking place in the house and that an FIR has been filed against the Hindutva activists.
Zubair wrote, "Mr. Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun clarifies that No religious conversion was taking place in the house. FIR is filed against Hindutva goons who vandalised the house of Christian prayer meet in Dehradun."
In the next threads, he wrote that no arrests have been made yet and the FIR filed was against 11 accused.
He said, "Police are yet to make any Arrest. An FIR has been lodged against 11 accused. The 11 accused identified are Devendra Dobhal, Bijendra Thapa, Sadhir Thapa, Sanjeev Paul, Sudhir Paul, Dhirendra Dhobal, Arman Dhobal, Aryaman Dhobal, Anil Hindu, Bhupesh Joshi, and Bijendra singh."
One of the women present in the house was identified as Deeksha and her husband said that the mob misbehaved with the kids as well.
Zubair in his threads wrote, "Deeksha’s husband Rajesh Bhoomi is a pastor says, 'They misbehaved with the children too. They slapped their heads and asked them why do you participate in this prayer? They told them to never take part in Sunday prayers in future'."