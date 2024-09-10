Landslide on Kedarnath route: Death toll climbs to five

The rescue operation had to suspended due to bad weather and boulders still falling from the hillside intermittently on Monday night.

As recuse efforts were resumed on Tuesday morning, bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were pulled out of the debris.

The pilgrims were identified as Durgabai Khapar (50) from Ghat district in Madhya Pradesh, Titli Devi (70) from Vaidehi village of Nepal's Dhanwa district, Saman Bai (50) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and Bharat Bhai Niralal (52) from Surat, Gujarat.