No reason to keep experts' reports on Joshimath subsidence secret: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court has raised questions over the state government's decision not to make reports prepared by experts on Joshimath land subsidence public.

"We see no reason that the State should keep the reports prepared by the experts secret, and should not disclose the same to the public at large," a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma said in an order on a PIL.

"In fact, circulation of the said reports would provide vital information to the public, and the public would have confidence in them that the State is serious about dealing with the situation," the court said.

In an earlier order, the high court had asked independent experts from the fields of hydrology, geology, glaciology, disaster management, geomorphology and landslide to study the land subsidence issue. The high court was furnished with the reports prepared by experts on the Joshimath subsidence crisis on Wednesday in sealed covers.