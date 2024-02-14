Non-bailable warrant issued against key accused in Haldwani violence

Haldwani: A non-bailable warrant was issued on Wednesday against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik who had built the now razed madrasa and prayer site in Banbhoolpura and opposed their demolition vehemently. The warrant will allow police to search his house and taking other steps necessary to nab him, officials here said.

Police can also now file a petition in the court seeking attachment of his property, they said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard a PIL filed by Malik's wife Safia seeking a stop on the demolition. Security in Banbhoolpura area of the town, which is under curfew since February 8, had been tightened ahead of the high court hearing.

Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid argued on behalf of the Banbhoolpura resident in the Uttarakhand High Court saying that his client should have been granted 15 days' time to file a reply in the court before the demolition was carried out in the area.