Uttarakhand

PM Modi greets people on Uttarakhand's formation day

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on this day in 2000 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 06:20 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day and said its contribution is invaluable in enriching Indian culture and traditions.

Lauding the 'devbhoomi', as Uttarakhand is often called due to the presence of many holy places there, Modi said the people of the state, which is known for its nature tourism, are very brave as well as extremely hardworking.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on this day in 2000 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre.

(Published 09 November 2023, 06:20 IST)
India News Uttarakhand Narendra Modi PM Modi Foundation Day

