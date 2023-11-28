Seems wait will be over today: Father of worker trapped in Silkyara tunnel

Through these pipes, each 800 mm wide, the trapped workers will crawl out.

Waiting at the tunnel site to see his 22-year-old son Manjit, Chaudhry, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, said, “Officials have told us evacuation of workers is likely. We have been asked to keep our clothes and belongings ready."

On whether he will be taken along with his son after rescue to the hospital, Chaudhry said doctors will go in the ambulances. 'But we have been told arrangements will be made for us wherever they are taken after evacuation,” he said

Unlike earlier, on Tuesday, Chaudhry had a smile on his face while speaking to reporters.