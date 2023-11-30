Stay back or return home: Unsure when work will resume, Uttarkashi tunnel workers in dilemma

On Wednesday, a worker said he was given two days of rest by his contractor.

"We have been asked to take rest for one to two days but we are planning to extend our leaves," said another worker from Uttar Pradesh.

The workers -- masons, foremen, machine operators and electricians -- are lodged in porta cabins set up around 200 meters from the tunnel in Silkyara. At least four to five workers stay in one cabin. "The expenses for food are provided by our company," an Assamese worker said.

The officer and administrative employees live in the guest houses and homestays near the tunnel site, another worker said.