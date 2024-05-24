Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Translocated tigress gives birth to four cubs in Uttarakhand

The tigress is one of three tigresses translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 11:26 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 11:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Rishikesh: A tigress translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve from the Corbett Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha said on Friday.

The cubs have been captured by camera traps at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, he said.

The tigress is one of three tigresses translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Sinha said.

"It is good news for wildlife lovers. It also shows the success of the tiger translocation project, " Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2024, 11:26 IST
India NewsUttarakhandwildlifetigerCorbett Tiger ReserveRajaji Tiger Reserve

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT