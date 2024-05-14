Priests, locals protest in Badrinath against 'mismanagement' of Char Dham Yatra

Gopeshwar (Uttarkhand): Priests and locals protested in Uttarakhand's Badrinath on Monday against the alleged mismanagement of the Char Dham Yatra by the district administration, causing inconvenience to people.

Shops were kept closed at the Himalayan temple in protest and the Panda community and locals hit the streets.

The agitators created a ruckus in support of more than half-a-dozen of their demands, including stopping the VIP 'darshan' system in Badrinath, removing barricades from the traditional routes for the locals and the facility of entering the temple as before.