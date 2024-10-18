Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand soon as panel submits final draft to CM

The UCC provided for a ban on 'iddat' (the period a Muslim woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce and in this period she can not marry another man) and 'halala' (when a man irrevocably divorces his wife and wants to marry her again. In that case the woman will have to marry another man, get divorce, observe the period of iddat and only then can she marry the first husband).

The UCC provides for equal rights for sons and daughters and also does not differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate children. Children through surrogacy or assisted reproductive technology would also be considered as biological children.

The draft report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), prepared by the expert panel, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai had been submitted to the state government in February this year.