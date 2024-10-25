Home
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to inaugurate Writer's Village in Dehradun on Friday

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will jointly inaugurate the village.
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:36 IST

