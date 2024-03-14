Uttarakhand CM launches air service between Pithoragarh-Delhi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday formally launched an air service between Pithoragarh and Delhi, terming it yet another step towards boosting air connectivity in the border district.

The flight will begin regular operations between Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport and T-3 of the IGI Airport from April 1. The ticket has been priced at around Rs 7,000, an official release said.

The formal launch of the air service which provides direct connectivity between the border district and the national capital fulfils an old demand, Dhami said.