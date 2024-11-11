Home
Uttarakhand govt will make PM Modi's 'nine requests' basis of development: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi has shown his affection towards Uttarakhand by expressing concern over the state's dialect, preservation of languages ​​as well as migration.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 04:06 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 04:06 IST
India NewsUttarakhandNarendra ModiPushkar Singh Dhami

