Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand HC hears bail plea of key accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

The accused have been in jail since last September.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 15:07 IST

Follow Us

Uttarakhand High Court on Monday heard the bail application of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the murder of resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

Arya filed the bail application, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Justice Alok Kumar Verma heard his plea and set September 4 as the next date of hearing.

19-year-old Bhandari was murdered allegedly by Arya, the director of Vanantra Resort in Pauri district and the son of a former state-level BJP leader, and two of his employees last September.

The victim was allegedly thrown into the Chilla canal by the three accused. The accused have been in jail since last September.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 15:07 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandUttarakhand High Court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT