Uttarakhand HC seeks govt's reply on rescue operations in Silkyara tunnel

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumari Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, while hearing the PIL, asked the state government to submit its reply to the court within 48 hours.

The high court has also issued notices to the disaster management secretary, public works department, central government, and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for November 22.

In its PIL, the NGO said the workers are trapped inside the tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarkashi district since November 12, but the government has been unable to rescue them.