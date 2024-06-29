Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Heavy rain lashes Haridwar, cars swept away in flooded Sukhi river

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the swirling waters. The river joins the mainstream of the Ganga a short distance away.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 15:48 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 15:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haridwar: Heavy rain lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon and several cars washed away after flooding in the Sukhi river here.

Rainwater gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people habitually park their cars on the dry riverbed.

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the swirling waters. The river joins the mainstream of the Ganga a short distance away.

People gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars on mobile cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2024, 15:48 IST
India NewsUttarakhandRainfallHaridwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT