Uttarakhand Madrassa teacher arrested for raping minor girls after scaring them with stories of 'djinn', making them watch porn: Report

An Urdu teacher at a madrassa in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur has been arrested after complaint of him raping and sexually assaulting young girls aged 5-9 came to light.

The 34-year-old man would allegedly scare girls with stories of 'djinns' and tell them that he could unleash spirits on their parents and harm them. He would then take them to his room one-by-one and make them watch porn before he sexually violated them, as per a report in The Times of India.

"In the complaint, one girl's mother alleged that apart from her daughter, the maulvi (cleric), Shabbir Raja, a resident of Pilibhit, sexually assaulted four more girls," SSP (US Nagar), Manjunath TC was quoted as saying.

The report alleges that the extent of the crime might be bigger than anticipated. While the complainant told the police that the man had violated at least five to seven girls, cops suspect the number to be much more since Raja had been committing the crime for around two months.