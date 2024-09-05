Uttarakhand: Seers pitch for removal of Urdu words like 'shahi' from Hindu religious contexts

Supporting the Madhya Pradesh CM, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad -- the highest body of saints -- said that the word 'shahi' is not in the tradition of Indian culture.

"Words like shahi and peshwai are symbols of slavery and were used by the Mughal rulers to show their pride. These words are from the Urdu language, whereas the language of ancient Indian Sanatan culture is Sanskrit from which Hindi has originated," Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri (Niranjani) said.