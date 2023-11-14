Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Ecological concerns need to be addressed for development in Himalayas, say experts

The river valley alignment cannot be considered safe. If you disturb the slopes, disasters like landslides are inevitable."

In the first decade after the formation of Uttarakhand, the number of natural disasters was very less.

In 2002, 36 people died in a cloudburst in Ghansali area of Tehri district, while in 2003, a landslide from Varunavat mountain in Uttarkashi town caused huge devastation. However, after 2010, the number of natural disasters increased significantly.

The Kedarnath disaster of June 2013 was of an unprecedented magnitude killing thousands of people, Uniyal said. During monsoon, small and big disasters keep occurring in the state from time to time. During this period, cracks also appeared on Kedarnath and Badrinath highways due to which traffic was disrupted.

The Char Dham road project also suffered damage at many places in the Garhwal region. Quoting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uniyal said there was a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore in the state this monsoon. In the landslide-zone map presented by ISRO, Rudraprayag district has been shown to be very vulnerable to disasters but the government has not taken any steps towards reducing them, he alleged.