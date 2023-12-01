Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation celebrated by tunnelling expert Arnold Dix

Tuesday, November 28, marked the successful release of all 41 workers who had been trapped in the partially collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, after an arduous 17-day rescue effort.
The Indian Army, police, and various other agencies, along with National and Disaster Relief Forces, worked nonstop to free the trapped men.
Arnold Dix, a tunnel expert who provided guidance to the government and agencies during the rescue, was another important player in the operation.
Mr Dix, in an interaction with NDTV, said, “The ‘softly, softly’ approach to drilling escape holes, and gauging the auger's impact on the already fragile and ‘still moving’ mountainside, were key to the operation.”
Additionally, he posted a video showing some of the rescue team members rejoicing following the successful completion of the 17-day operation.
Mr Dix posted on X saying, “Ever wondered how emergency responders feel when no one has been hurt. Join me with Uttrakhands SDRF Police Rescue unit as we celebrate our successful rescue from the tunnel.”
He also discussed the reasons the operation took longer than expected, despite the possibility of implementing multiple plans.
He used the debate that preceded the construction of a new road to the top of the collapsed structure to begin vertical drilling as an example.
According to him, experts regularly talked about the need to weigh the risks to the environment and rescuers against the lives of those who are trapped inside.
Mr Dix also stated that they faced criticism over carrying out the rescue operation slowly, but since their only aim was to save lives, they were very careful in what they did.