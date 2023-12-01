Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation celebrated by tunnelling expert Arnold Dix

Tuesday, November 28, marked the successful release of all 41 workers who had been trapped in the partially collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, after an arduous 17-day rescue effort.

The Indian Army, police, and various other agencies, along with National and Disaster Relief Forces, worked nonstop to free the trapped men.

Arnold Dix, a tunnel expert who provided guidance to the government and agencies during the rescue, was another important player in the operation.

Mr Dix, in an interaction with NDTV, said, “The ‘softly, softly’ approach to drilling escape holes, and gauging the auger's impact on the already fragile and ‘still moving’ mountainside, were key to the operation.”