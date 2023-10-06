Home
Uttarakhand UCC draft almost ready, implementation to begin soon: CM Dhami

He added that steps to implement the code will begin once the state government receives the draft from the UCC drafting panel.
The draft of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand is almost ready, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

He added that steps to implement the code will begin once the state government receives the draft from the UCC drafting panel.

"The drafting and compilation work of the UCC is almost complete. We will start taking steps towards its implementation and its various provisions as soon as its draft is submitted to us," Dhami told reporters in Haridwar.

A UCC for Uttarakhand was one of the major poll promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the state assembly elections held last year.

After being voted to power for a second consecutive term, Dhami gave his nod to setting up a committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the UCC at the very first cabinet meeting headed by him.

The expert panel whose tenure was extended for a third time recently till December has taken opinions from 2.33 lakh people and different organisations, institutions and tribal groups before preparing the draft. The five-member committee got its first extension of six months in November, 2022 and second of four months in May this year.

(Published 06 October 2023, 15:37 IST)
