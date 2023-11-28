Ordeal ends: 41 trapped workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel after 17 days

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.

41 workers had been stuck inside the 4.5 km Silkyara tunnel since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel collapsed.

The relieving news comes a few days after the rescue operations faced a major setback when the auger machine broke down, halting the operation.

Subsequently, rescue teams resorted to the rat hole mining technique which is a controversial and hazardous procedure where miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.

The tunnel was being built by the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation which is under India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

(With PTI inputs)