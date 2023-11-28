Ordeal ends: 41 trapped workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel after 17 days

After 17 days of being trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, all 41 workers were rescued on Tuesday, hours after rescue teams managed to break through the rubble.
The first of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakand's Silkyara tunnel was brought out Tuesday evening—around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre. Within an hour, the remaining workers were rescued.
An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.
NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.
41 workers had been stuck inside the 4.5 km Silkyara tunnel since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel collapsed.
The relieving news comes a few days after the rescue operations faced a major setback when the auger machine broke down, halting the operation.
Subsequently, rescue teams resorted to the rat hole mining technique which is a controversial and hazardous procedure where miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.
The tunnel was being built by the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation which is under India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
(With PTI inputs)