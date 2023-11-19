Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

A five-plan strategy on which work will begin simultaneously has been devised to rescue the labourers after the earlier strategies did not produce the desired results.

The five plans include drilling from one end to the other on both Silkyara and Barkot sides, vertical drilling from top of the tunnel and perpendicular drilling, former Advisor to PM and now OSD in Uttarakhand government Bhaskar Khulbe told reporters in Silkyara on Saturday. Khulbe said the concerted efforts could lead to good results in four-five days or even earlier.