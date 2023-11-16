Vaccine to sterilise stray animals to be launched soon, says Union minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said a vaccine has been developed to sterilise stray animals to control their population and will be launched soon.

The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying mentioned the vaccine while responding to a query related to rising cases of rabies due to stray animal bites in rural and urban areas.

To deal with the menace of stray animals, Rupala said, "for this, we have discovered a vaccine to sterilise stray animals."

All the approvals are in place and the vaccine will be rolled out soon, the minister said.

"This (vaccine) will be very helpful in controlling (menace of stray animals)," Rupala told reporters on the sidelines of 33rd Conference of the WOAH (World Organisation for Animal Health) Regional Commission for Asia and the Pacific held here.

At the conference, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said stray dog menace is a serious problem and advocated balanced approach to deal with this issue.