Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Dos & Don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima

Temple Visit: Visiting temples and offering prayers is considered auspiciuos. Lighting a traditional lamp or incense stick and offering flowers is a common practice.
Fasting: Many devotees fast on this day, either by abstaining from food completely or by following a special diet that excludes grains. Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind.
Charity: Acts of charity, such as donating food, clothes, and money to the needy, are highly encouraged. Offering food to monks and priests is also a common practice.
Early Bath: Taking a bath early in the morning, preferably in a holy river or with sacred water, is believed to cleanse sins and impurities.
Reading Mythology Books: Reading mythology books like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, or Buddhist texts helps in gaining spiritual knowledge and merit.
Non-Vegetarian Food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and other intoxicants. Fasting or a vegetarian diet is preferred on this auspicious day.
No Negative actions or thoughts: Avoid negative actions such as lying, gossiping, or engaging in any form of violence. Maintain a positive and respectful attitude towards others.
No Wearing Leather: Avoid wearing leather products, as it involves the harm of animals, which goes against the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) that are emphasized by Gautam Buddha.
Published 23 May 2024, 08:36 IST