Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Dos & Don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima

Vaishakha Purnima, also known as Buddha Purnima, marking the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day is observed on May 23rd and Buddhists across the globe celebrate by visiting temples, engaging in meditation, chanting, and performing charity.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 08:36 IST
Temple Visit: Visiting temples and offering prayers is considered auspiciuos. Lighting a traditional lamp or incense stick and offering flowers is a common practice.

Credit: Reuters

Fasting: Many devotees fast on this day, either by abstaining from food completely or by following a special diet that excludes grains. Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind.

Credit: DH Photo

Charity: Acts of charity, such as donating food, clothes, and money to the needy, are highly encouraged. Offering food to monks and priests is also a common practice.

Credit: Pexels

Early Bath: Taking a bath early in the morning, preferably in a holy river or with sacred water, is believed to cleanse sins and impurities.

Credit: Reuters

Reading Mythology Books: Reading mythology books like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, or Buddhist texts helps in gaining spiritual knowledge and merit.

Credit: PTI

Non-Vegetarian Food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and other intoxicants. Fasting or a vegetarian diet is preferred on this auspicious day.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

No Negative actions or thoughts: Avoid negative actions such as lying, gossiping, or engaging in any form of violence. Maintain a positive and respectful attitude towards others.

Credit: Reuters

No Wearing Leather: Avoid wearing leather products, as it involves the harm of animals, which goes against the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) that are emphasized by Gautam Buddha.

Credit: Pexels

Published 23 May 2024, 08:36 IST
