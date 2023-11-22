Validity of sedition law: Supreme Court may form seven-judge bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may refer to a seven-judge bench a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the IPC provision on sedition, carrying maximum penalty of life term on conviction.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said it would constitute an appropriate bench to hear the matter. The court appointed advocates Prasanna S and Pooja Dhar as nodal counsels to facilitate the compilation of case laws and other materials before the hearing.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, on behalf of the petitioners, contended that he is pressing for seven judges as this would require reconsidering the decision in Kedarnath vs State of Bihar case (1962). The bench said it will list the matter in January 2024.

On September 12, the SC had said it would refer the challenge to the validity of the sedition law under the IPC to a constitution bench of at least five judges. The apex court had then declined to entertain Centre's request to defer examining the validity of sedition provision under Section 124A of IPC, until the new penal law comes into the final shape.