<p>Mumbai: Legendary filmmaker late V Shantaram’s wife and actor Sandhya Shantaram, who had essayed an array of roles in several films including the iconic <em>Do Aankhen Barah Haath</em>, <em>Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje</em> and <em>Pinjara, </em> passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 87.</p><p>Award-winning actor Sandhya, as she was popularly known, had acted in several Hindi and Marathi films, and was known for her acting and dancing skills. </p><p>Born on September 13, 1938 in Kochi, she was first given a role by V Shantaram in <em>Amar Bhoopali</em> in 1951. She married V Shantaram in 1956.</p><p>Known for her grace, expressive dance, and powerful performances, Sandhya became a household name through timeless classics of the 1950s and 60s. </p><p>Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in a post on X, said: “Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram. Her iconic roles in films like <em>Pinjara, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Navrang</em> and <em>Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje</em> will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerizing dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.” </p>