india

Vice President Dhankhar visits Kedarnath

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 10:43 IST

Rudraprayag , Uttarakhand: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the famous Kedarnath temple here along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar on Friday and offered prayers.

The vice president landed at the VIP helipad of Kedarnathpuri in an Indian Air Force chopper and was welcomed by Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmeet Singh and senior officials.

He then went to the Kedarnath temple and offered special puja to lord Shiva and prayed for the country's prosperity of the welfare of its people.

Dhankhar reached here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He visited Gangotri Dham on Thursday.

The vice president will also visit Badrinath during his stay in the state.

(Published 27 October 2023, 10:43 IST)
