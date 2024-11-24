Home
'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held in Delhi on January 11-12: PM Modi

In the 116th episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi said that Swami Vivekananda's 162nd jayanti on January 12 would be celebrated in a very special way.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 07:20 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 07:20 IST
