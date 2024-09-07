Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia were used by Congress as pawns: Brij Bhushan Singh

When asked about Vinesh Phogat's assertions that no woman should have to face what she had to, Singh said, "What happened with her? The incident that she alleges happened at a time when I was in Lucknow. Time will tell the truth."

Phogat has been fielded by the Congress from Julana assembly seat in Haryana, while Punia has been made the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.