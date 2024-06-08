Vishal Dadlani extends support, offers help to CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut

Offering to help the CISF constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani shared a note on Instagram a few days back.

Dadlani wrote, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Kangana said that she was hit on the face and abused by a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.