Vishal Dadlani extends support, offers help to CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut

Offering to help the CISF constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani shared a note on Instagram a few days back.
Dadlani wrote, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."
Kangana said that she was hit on the face and abused by a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Officials said that the constable, who appeared to be upset with Kangana over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her.
Kangana said, "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests."
The CISF, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.
The Mohali Police has booked Constable Kulwinder Kaur under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) for allegedly slapping Kangana but no arrests have been made so far.
On the other hand, some farmer outfits supported the constable, saying that the entire sequence leading to the incident needs to be properly investigated.
