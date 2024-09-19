Waqf Bill: JPC members raise objection to Amit Shah's comments

In the meeting, both Singh and Owaisi questioned Shah’s comment even when the JPC was examining the legislation.

Sources in the panel said that Professor Mustafa as well as the AIMPLB have opposed the legislation. Professor Mustafa has questioned the powers given to the district collector, while AIMPLB has made its reservations public and has asked people to write to the committee opposing the Bill.

The committee’s members will travel to Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru between September 26 to September 30 to collect representations on the legislation, it was decided at Thursday's meeting.

The Committee is also set to hear the submissions of the Ajmer-based All India Sajjada Nashin Council, Muslim Rashtriya Manch and Bharat First on the legislation on Friday.