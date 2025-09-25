Man elopes with minor, shoots her before killing self in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 22-year-old man who had eloped with a girl allegedly shot her before killing self on Thursday morning, just as a police team arrived to rescue the minor, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police, Prince (22) and his 15-year-old girlfriend, had run away from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and were traced to a rented room in Bulandshahr.</p>.<p>The girl's family in their complaint claimed that Prince had kidnapped the minor on September 19, Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Shanker said.</p>.Murder suspect shot dead in police firing during crime scene reconstruction in Gandhinagar .<p>The officer said that a case had been registered against the accused at the Chapar police station, following which a police team located the couple in Bulandshahr.</p>.<p>"When police tried to arrest the man during early Thursday, he shot dead his girlfriend, and later shot self too," Shanker told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A country-made pistol was recovered and further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.</p>