Accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal within 10 days: Centre tells Delhi HC

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking directions to the Centre to allot a bungalow to the former Delhi chief minister here.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:16 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 11:16 IST
