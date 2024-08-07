Waqf Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on August 8, Oppn demands sending it to parliamentary panel

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be sent to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced, with the government telling the Business Advisory Committee that it will take a call after assessing the sense of Lok Sabha.

The government said at the Committee's meeting that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

There is a strong possibility that the government may agree to refer the Bill, which is being opposed by some Muslim organisations, to a parliamentary panel. Sources said some parties, which have been supportive of the government's agenda, have also expressed their reservation over the proposed legislation.