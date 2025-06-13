Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Was on the same flight...': Flyer claims plane earlier had reported 'AC failure, cabin issues'

'I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the plane,' he wrote on X.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 20:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 20:11 IST
India NewsAir Indiaair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us