<p>Mumbai: Hours before the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight involving a state-of-the-art Dreamliner crashed, an entrepreneur Akash Vatsa who flew in the same airliner from Delhi to Ahmedabad, reported issues.</p><p>Vatsa, who flew the flight AI171 Delhi-Ahmedabad, has posted on X, the issues that he faced in the airplane. </p><p>“I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the plane,” he wrote on X.</p>.Watch | Air India flight crashes in Ahmedabad.<p>The post, in which he has attached one photo and three videos, has gone viral in the social media. </p><p>According to his claim, passengers were using the magazines kept in seat pockets as the air conditioning was not working.</p><p>However, the photos/videos could not be independently checked. </p><p>Aviation experts said that the accident and the issues flagged there by the passenger may not be related at all. </p>