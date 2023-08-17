Watch: Coast Guard rescues Chinese national in daring ops off Mumbai coast

In a daring operation, a Chinese national facing health issues was rescued by the Indian Coast Guard off the Mumbai coast.
The Mumbai-based Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received information that one of the crew, named Yin Wei Yang, onboard the research vessel Panama-flagged MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.
Communication was established immediately with the vessel which was enroute from China to the United Arab Emirates and necessary telemedicine advice was provided.
MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 was around 200 kms in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions and the darkness of the night.
Considering best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III, and first aid was administered. He was later transferred to an agent of the vessel for further medical management.
The swift operation undertaken by an Advanced Light Helicopter and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea.