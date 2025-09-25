Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Watch | India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile with 2,000 km range from rail-based mobile platform

The "first-of-its-kind" launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher, has the capability to move on rail network without any pre-conditions and it allows users to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time, Singh said.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 06:40 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghMissile

Follow us on :

Follow Us