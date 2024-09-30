Watch | 'Moves off the board': Grandmaster D Gukesh grooves to Rajinikanth's 'Manasilayo'

<p>Chess grandmaster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-gukesh">D Gukesh</a> have wowed many with his chess moves with the recent being India's historic victory, as the men's team clinched its first ever gold medal in the tournament of Chess Olympiad.</p><p>However now, the champion has shown his dance moves in a recent video of him grooving to Rajinikanth's latest song <em>Manasilayo</em>.</p><p>In the video he can be seen dancing in a group while wearing a red 'kurta', 'veshti' and sunglasses. </p><p>The group is swaying to the hook steps while also dressed in traditional attires.</p>.Approached Chess Olympiad as an individual event: Grandmaster Gukesh .<p>The dance clip has garnered over 300k likes and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Bro casually dancing after winning Olympiad for India," a user commented. </p><p>Another wrote, "Moves on and off the board."</p><p>Another user commented saying they never thought of seeing this side of Gukesh.</p><p>A fourth commented, "Okay...mr allrounder...anything you can't do... you literally slay in everything," </p><p>"Never thought we'd see chess grandmaster dancing before GTA 6," commented a fifth.</p><p>Gukesh had won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17. He turned 18 in May.</p><p>In the recently concluded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/approached-chess-olympiad-as-an-individual-event-grandmaster-gukesh-3203939">Chess Olympiad</a>, he said he approached it an individual event while expressing satisfaction with his performance ahead of the eagerly-awaited World Championship in November.</p><p>"In the Olympiad, I took it as an individual event. I just wanted to perform well in this specific tournament. I am very happy with my performance and the team's performance," Gukesh said.</p><p>Gukesh produced a sensational display on the top board for India as he notched up nine points out of his 10 games, conceding just a couple of draws besides eight victories, which fetched him an individual gold as well.<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>