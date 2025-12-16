<p>Ahmedabad: Claiming that rolling papers are being increasingly used by youth and minors to consume <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">intoxicating substances</a>, including marijuana, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat">Gujarat</a> government on Tuesday announced an immediate ban on their sale, storage, distribution, and trafficking across the state.</p><p>The announcement was made through a notification, which stated that violators would be penalised under Section 223 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BNS">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>. </p><p>The Section addresses disobedience to orders issued by a public servant and has provision for punishment of up to one year. </p>.Average age of school-going children picking up drugs, smoking habit in 10 Indian cities around 13 years: Study.<p>The notification stated that the decision was made based on information gathered from social media posts, advertisements, and reports from social organisations, all of which indicated that youths and minors were using these products to consume various types of drugs using these products. </p><p>The notification also described that these papers contain harmful substances such as titanium dioxide, potassium nitrate, artificial dye, calcium carbonate and chlorine bleach, among others.</p><p>"Rolling papers like Gogo Smoking Con, Perfect Roll are easily found at paan parlours, grocery stores as well as tea stalls, contributing to rising addiction among youths," the notification stated, adding that the decision of ban on these products was necessitated in the interest of citizens.</p><p>Dated December 16, it has been issued by Nipuna Torvane, secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.</p><p>It comes after police from various cities such as Surat and Ahmedabad launched a drive against these products.</p><p>Ahmedabad rural police on Monday destroyed 840 Gogo Paper seized from different paan parlours in Viramgam town. Similarly, Surat police on Tuesday raided a shop named "Little Goa" and seized Gogo Papers, besides crushers used for marijuana, among other things.</p><p>The decision also comes in wake of the opposition Congress criticising the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government over the large-scale seizure of highly addictive drugs across the state. The party claimed that drugs worth Rs 16,000 crore have been seized in the past four years.</p><p>Congress MLA and one of its working presidents, Jignesh Mevani, has been particularly vocal in targeting the government for not taking adequate action against drug dealers and bootleggers in the dry state.</p>