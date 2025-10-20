Watch | PM Modi's Diwali on INS Vikrant: Key facts about India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history.
The aircraft carrier is a collective effort of all the governments since 1999.
The 262 metre-long and 62 metre-wide Vikrant displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 nautical miles.
The warship grade steel required for the construction of the aircraft carrier was indigenised through Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in collaboration with Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Indian Navy.
Vikrant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.
The ship also has a full-fledged medical complex with latest equipment including physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories and isolation ward.
It is capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircrafts, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
