We cannot accept dictatorship in name of Hindutva: Uddhav

Raigad: Launching an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that “dictatorship” in India cannot be accepted in the name of Hindutva.

Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the BJP-supported split in the Shiv Sena, said that people have to unite against "dictatorship".