We cannot accept dictatorship in name of Hindutva: Uddhav

Raigad: Launching an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that “dictatorship” in India cannot be accepted in the name of Hindutva.
Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the BJP-supported split in the Shiv Sena, said that people have to unite against "dictatorship".
“This battle is between true patriots and the dictators,” he said referring to the impending 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Democracy is important for future generations. In fact, this must be realised by the people of BJP, RSS and also andh-bhakts,” said Thackeray addressing a public meeting in the Raigad district of the coastal Konkan belt of the state.
“If you remain asleep now, the days ahead will also be hostile,” he said.