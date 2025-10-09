‘We had plans to attack Pakistan after 26/11, Su-30MKI was ready, govt didn’t act’: Ex-IAF pilot claims
One former fighter pilot, Mohonto Panging Pao, who says he commanded a Su-30MKI squadron then, asserted on social platforms that squadrons had been deployed in the Punjab sector, missiles were positioned, and specific training camps in Muzaffarabad and Balakot had been identified as potential targets.
Post 26/11 then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major suggested to then PM Dr Manmohan Singh to strike at terror bases in Pakistan. In this interview 3 years ago he tells me action should have been taken after the 2008 massacre in Mumbai:https://t.co/RjQqowFlBP
I was Commanding Sukhoi 30MKI Squadron & were deployed in Punjab sector for month plus. Full plans were finalised to hit Training Camps in Muzzafarabad, Balakot etc. Missiles positioned but the UPA Govt dithered & strike was shelved. We should have hit them in 2008! Soft… https://t.co/DR7mB8PwIO