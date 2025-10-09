‘We had plans to attack Pakistan after 26/11, Su-30MKI was ready, govt didn’t act’: Ex-IAF pilot claims

One former fighter pilot, Mohonto Panging Pao, who says he commanded a Su-30MKI squadron then, asserted on social platforms that squadrons had been deployed in the Punjab sector, missiles were positioned, and specific training camps in Muzaffarabad and Balakot had been identified as potential targets.