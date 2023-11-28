Welfare schemes 'bulldozes' politics of polarisation

Srivatsa YB, Congress functionary in Rahul Gandhi’s team, said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra marked a turning point. “The BJP had an established path of polarisation and the Yatra showed how the people of this country do not want communalism. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are now setting the agenda and the BJP is responding to it,” he said, adding that in areas where the Yatra went, voters are more charged and driven.

Welfarism again is at the heart of the Congress key demand ahead of the 2024 elections – a caste census. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said the party's narrative has always been based on the 'politics of performance'.



"The appeal for BJP is based on the endorsement of performance; we have perfected the mechanism of delivering democracy and development. We always have something to tell. What marks PM Modi apart is that it makes people aspire and not stick to the status quo," Sahasrabuddhe said.

The concept of state-based doles is however likely to stay. The BJP’s new campaign is Viksit Bharat which hopes to make India a developed nation by 2047. Dr Laxman says that the BJP’s 2024 campaign will be woven around a promise to make India the third-largest economy.