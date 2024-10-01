Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict hurting India's trade with Israel, Jordan, Lebanon: GTRI

To navigate these turbulent times, India must stay vigilant and adaptable to the fast-changing geopolitical and trade landscape in West Asia, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 15:55 IST
India NewsIsraelJordanWest AsiaLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us