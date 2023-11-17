11 crore people travelled in Kolkata Metro during April-October this year

The Kolkata Metro has registered a footfall of over 11 crore passengers, so far in seven months, this financial year.

A total of 11.18 crore passengers have travelled in the city’s metro routes till Oct 31, and the footfall seemingly continues to increase. The oldest route in the city, North-South or Blue Line has carried the maximum number of passengers – 10.48 lakh crore in the said time duration.

The East-West (Green Line) Metro, which is operational on a part of the entire planned route, carried 69.39 lakh passengers. The third route, Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line, had 78,131 passengers travelling.